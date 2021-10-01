Clean Abstract Logo Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean, elegant logo animation. This minimal papercraft design builds from layered, concentric contours and resolves into a centered mark with subtle shadows and smooth motion. The refined radial reveal and understated typography make it ideal for intros, outros, presentations, and YouTube content. Easily customize colors, logo, and text to match your identity while keeping the sophisticated, corporate-friendly aesthetic. If you need a polished, modern logo reveal that feels premium yet effortless, this template delivers.