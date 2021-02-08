Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luxury Gold Rings Logo - Original - Poster image

Luxury Gold Rings Logo

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Elegant
Intro
3D motion graphics
Luxury
5.8Kexports
rating
Make a refined first impression with an elegant 3D gold logo reveal. This premium, minimal design surrounds your mark with shimmering concentric rings, a polished pedestal, and smooth, fluid motion. Perfect for brand intros and outros, corporate openers, trailers, or premium product promos. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity and render a sophisticated animation in minutes. The glossy, metallic finish and centered composition highlight your brand at the heart of a luxurious scene.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us