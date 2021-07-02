Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Warp Drive Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Warp Drive Logo Reveal

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Futuristic
Outro
Geometric
1.1Kexports
rating
Jump to lightspeed with a sleek, futuristic logo reveal. This energetic opener combines neon light trails, geometric chevrons, and a symmetrical diamond frame to focus attention on your brand mark and tagline. Perfect as a short intro or outro, it’s easy to customize with your colors, logo, and fonts. The warp‑drive tunnel effect, crisp lines, and dark, modern backdrop deliver instant impact for tech, events, gaming, or any high‑energy brand. Make your logo appear with confidence and style in just a few clicks.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us