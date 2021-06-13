Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Youtube Tunnel Logo - Original - Poster image

Youtube Tunnel Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Subscribe animation
Geometric
Intro
YouTube
4.5Kexports
rating
Kick off your videos with a punchy YouTube-ready intro that blends a geometric triangle tunnel, clean minimal style, and a crisp 3D logo reveal. After the reveal, on-screen like, subscribe, and bell icons appear with an animated cursor to drive engagement. Fully customize your logo, text, and colors to match your brand. This energetic logo animation doubles as an intro or outro and keeps the focus centered on your identity and calls-to-action. Ideal for creators seeking a sleek, modern, and effective subscribe animation for channel branding.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us