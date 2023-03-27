3D Clean Rotating Outline - Horizontal
00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7.2Kexports
Unveil your brand with a sleek, minimalist 3D logo animation. An elegant accordion outline folds into a refined rectangular frame as soft lens flares and bokeh accent the scene. Your logo takes center stage with a clean tagline, ideal for intros, outros, and brand idents. Customize colors for the background, borders, logo, and text to match your identity. Smooth, glossy motion and tasteful lighting deliver a premium look that works across 16:9, 1:1, 9:16, and 4:5 formats. A modern, elegant choice for creators seeking a polished logo animation without visual clutter.
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