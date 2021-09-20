3D Logo Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean, elegant 3D logo animation. This template assembles your mark with glossy depth, cinematic lens flares, and smooth motion for a premium finish. Perfect for intros and outros, it features a customizable background, flexible logo color options, and an optional tagline for added clarity. Designed in a minimal, corporate-friendly style, it looks great with many color schemes and works for a wide range of industries. Make quick updates and render a polished ident that elevates your channel, product, or presentation in seconds.