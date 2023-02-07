3D Modern Clean Outline - Vertical
00:05 · 2K (1440x2560) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
12.9Kexports
Give your brand a modern, minimalist entrance with a clean 3D logo reveal. This polished ident features outline tracing, elegant long shadows, subtle lens flares and smooth, fluid motion. Ideal for corporate openers and outros, it keeps focus on your mark while maintaining a refined, professional aesthetic. Easily customize the logo, tagline, colors and sizing to match your identity and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform.
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