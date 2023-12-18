3D Outline Spin - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a modern 3D logo animation that builds from layered outlines into a polished, glossy mark. A dynamic 360-degree spin draws attention before settling into a clean, centered composition with a tagline below. This minimalist, cinematic design blends smooth motion, subtle bokeh and lens flare accents, all customizable to match your identity. Perfect for intros and outros across social and video platforms, it supports multiple aspect ratios and color controls so your logo stands out with clarity and style.