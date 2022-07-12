3D Particles Logo - Post

Give your brand a premium entrance with a 3D particle logo reveal. A refined black-and-gold palette, glossy highlights, and an atmospheric particle field set an elegant tone. The logo appears with smooth focus and lighting, then disperses into shimmering fragments for a striking finish. Ideal for intros and outros across channels, promos, and product content. Easily swap in your logo and adjust colors to match your branding. Designed for clean, luxury presentation with polished 3D motion graphics, particles, and a dramatic dissolve that leaves a memorable impression.