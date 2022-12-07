Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Pencil Shade Reveal - Square - Theme 1 - Poster image

3D Pencil Shade Reveal - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Extrusion
471exports
rating
Turn your mark into a sleek 3D logo with a refined pencil‑sketch reveal. This minimal logo animation builds from hand‑drawn strokes into a glossy, extruded emblem, framed by smooth sliding panels and subtle lens flare. Perfect for intros and outros, it keeps focus on your brand while offering a discrete tagline. Customize colors, adjust the background style, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Ideal for clean, elegant branding that feels crafted and modern.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Goldenmotion
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us