3D Pencil Shade Reveal - Vertical

Turn your mark into a sleek 3D logo with a refined pencil‑sketch reveal. This minimal logo animation builds from hand‑drawn strokes into a glossy, extruded emblem, framed by smooth sliding panels and subtle lens flare. Perfect for intros and outros, it keeps focus on your brand while offering a discrete tagline. Customize colors, adjust the background style, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Ideal for clean, elegant branding that feels crafted and modern.