3D Rotating Outline - Horizontal

Give your brand a refined entrance with a minimalist 3D logo outline reveal. This elegant logo animation traces your mark with sleek lines, then assembles a glossy, extruded emblem against a moody backdrop. Ideal for intros and outros, it features smooth motion, subtle lens flares and a clean, centered composition. Easily customize colors, background texture and tagline to match your identity. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this modern 3D motion graphics piece brings polish and clarity to any video.