3D Rotating Rays Glitch - Square

Make your brand pop with a high-energy neon glitch logo reveal. This modern 3D opener blends light rays, RGB split, strobing flashes and shimmering sweeps to create a bold, futuristic identity hit. Drop in your logo, adjust colors and fine-tune the optional tagline to match your style. Perfect as an intro or outro for YouTube, streams, promos and social content, it delivers crisp contrast on a dark backdrop and a memorable, tech-forward vibe in seconds.