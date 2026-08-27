Alpha Flash

Deliver a bold brand hit in seconds. This 3D logo animation spotlights your mark with beveled extrusion, glossy metallic edges, and a sleek reflection sweep. The centered, minimal composition keeps attention on your identity while the fast, energetic motion makes it perfect for intros and outros. With a fully transparent alpha background, it overlays cleanly on any footage or color. Customize logo, colors, and styling for a polished, premium reveal that fits channels, promos, and product branding. If you need a quick, modern, and professional 3D motion graphics logo reveal, this template gets it done.