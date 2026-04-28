Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Auric Ascent - Square - Original - Poster image

Auric Ascent - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Luxury
Outro
10exports
rating
Make a bold first impression with a premium 3D gold logo reveal. This elegant, cinematic sting assembles metallic fragments into your mark, highlighted by lens flares, glossy reflections, and a subtle glow on a dark stage. Perfect for intros and outros, it balances luxury aesthetics with clean, minimal design. Easily customize colors, logo, tagline, and soundtrack to match your brand. Ideal for businesses, studios, and creators seeking a sophisticated, high-impact identity moment that elevates every video.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us