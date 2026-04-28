Auric Ascent - Square

Make a bold first impression with a premium 3D gold logo reveal. This elegant, cinematic sting assembles metallic fragments into your mark, highlighted by lens flares, glossy reflections, and a subtle glow on a dark stage. Perfect for intros and outros, it balances luxury aesthetics with clean, minimal design. Easily customize colors, logo, tagline, and soundtrack to match your brand. Ideal for businesses, studios, and creators seeking a sophisticated, high-impact identity moment that elevates every video.