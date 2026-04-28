Auric Ascent - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a cinematic gold logo animation built for vertical stories, intros, and outros. This premium 3D design features glossy metallic surfaces, rich glow accents, lens flares, and light trails that converge to assemble your mark in an elegant, centered layout. Easily personalize the colors, logo, and tagline to match your identity and deliver a luxurious finish that stands out on social platforms and beyond. Whether you need a bold opener or a polished end card, this refined motion graphics template makes your brand feel premium in seconds.