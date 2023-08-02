Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Aurora Background - Original - Poster image

Aurora Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
Animated background
Atmospheric
Aurora
Nature
Floating motion
712exports
rating
Transform your scene with a captivating aurora animated background. Flowing northern lights sweep across a dark polar sky, delivering a calming, cinematic ambience that elevates intros, overlays, and long-form visuals. Fine-tune the look with customizable colors, glow, and atmospheric intensity, and optionally reveal starry accents. With smooth floating motion, rich gradients, and a dramatic night palette, this nature-inspired design fits a wide range of projects—from YouTube and streaming backdrops to title beds and ambient visuals across multiple aspect ratios.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Goldenmotion
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us