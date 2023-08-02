Aurora Background

Transform your scene with a captivating aurora animated background. Flowing northern lights sweep across a dark polar sky, delivering a calming, cinematic ambience that elevates intros, overlays, and long-form visuals. Fine-tune the look with customizable colors, glow, and atmospheric intensity, and optionally reveal starry accents. With smooth floating motion, rich gradients, and a dramatic night palette, this nature-inspired design fits a wide range of projects—from YouTube and streaming backdrops to title beds and ambient visuals across multiple aspect ratios.