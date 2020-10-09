Autumn Sale Stores

Create a polished vertical sale promo that moves viewers to buy. This story-ready template showcases multiple products with bold price badges, clean geometric shapes, and smooth diagonal transitions. Customize images, product names, prices, fonts, and colors to match your brand. A clear shop CTA caps the sequence, making it ideal for e‑commerce, campaigns, and seasonal offers. The minimal, modern layout keeps focus on your items while the circular media frame and sliding panels add motion and style. Deliver attention-grabbing results for social ads, reels, and stories in minutes.