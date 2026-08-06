Axis Carousel - Vertical
00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
10exports
Turn your vertical videos into eye-catching promos with a rotating 3D carousel of images, bold headlines, and a slick logo outro. This energetic story video template blends elegant 3D motion graphics, smooth gradients, and light leaks for a polished look. Easily swap media, edit multiple headline scenes, fine-tune fonts, and adjust colors and leak intensity to match your brand. Perfect for intros, promos, and slideshow teasers on Reels, TikTok, and Stories. Deliver a fast, modern carousel showcase that ends with a memorable logo reveal.
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