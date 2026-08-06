Axis Carousel - Vertical

Turn your vertical videos into eye-catching promos with a rotating 3D carousel of images, bold headlines, and a slick logo outro. This energetic story video template blends elegant 3D motion graphics, smooth gradients, and light leaks for a polished look. Easily swap media, edit multiple headline scenes, fine-tune fonts, and adjust colors and leak intensity to match your brand. Perfect for intros, promos, and slideshow teasers on Reels, TikTok, and Stories. Deliver a fast, modern carousel showcase that ends with a memorable logo reveal.