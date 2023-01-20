Clean 3D Liquid - Post

Make a memorable first impression with a modern 3D liquid logo reveal. This underwater-inspired ident surrounds your mark with fluid motion, rising bubbles, lens flares and tasteful highlights for a premium, cinematic finish. Simply upload your logo, edit the tagline, and tune colors to match your brand. Smooth, glossy animation keeps the focus on your identity, making it ideal for intros, outros, and quick brand bumpers across social and broadcast. No clutter—just a clean, elegant reveal that showcases your logo in style.