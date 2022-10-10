Clean Rotating 3D - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a clean 3D rotating logo reveal. This minimal, elegant ident features a smooth slice-in build, polished lens flare accents, and a subtle depth-of-field look. Add your logo and an optional tagline, tweak background and accent colors, and adjust sizing for the perfect fit. Designed for quick, professional intros and outros, it works beautifully in both landscape and vertical formats. Ideal for channels, promos, presentations and more—deliver a modern, glossy finish that puts your branding front and center.