Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Rotating 3D - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Clean Rotating 3D - Vertical

00:08 · 2K (1440x2560) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Minimal
764exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean 3D rotating logo reveal. This minimal, elegant ident features a smooth slice-in build, polished lens flare accents, and a subtle depth-of-field look. Add your logo and an optional tagline, tweak background and accent colors, and adjust sizing for the perfect fit. Designed for quick, professional intros and outros, it works beautifully in both landscape and vertical formats. Ideal for channels, promos, presentations and more—deliver a modern, glossy finish that puts your branding front and center.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us