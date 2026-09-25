Contour Array - Square

Give your brand a premium entrance with a glossy 3D logo reveal. Layered contours slide and rotate to assemble your mark at center stage, enhanced by adjustable lens flares and a clean gradient backdrop. Keep original brand colors or apply a custom tint, fine‑tune borders, and add a short tagline for clarity. Smooth, minimal, and elegant, this animation is perfect for intros, outros, and quick idents. With refined motion and a polished finish, it spotlights your logo without distraction—fast to customize and ready to render.