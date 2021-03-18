Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Presentation - Original - Poster image

Corporate Presentation

00:56 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 19 videos · 2 images · 18 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Presentation
Circle shape
Corporate
377exports
rating
Present your brand with a clean, modern slideshow built for corporate storytelling. This template features geometric circle frames, rounded panels and a refined gradient backdrop. Smooth slide-ins and full-screen wipes keep your message flowing, with a balanced two-column layout for headlines and details. Add your media, adjust colors and fonts, and finish with a strong logo outro and website. Ideal for business presentations, employer branding, case studies, and product overviews, it delivers a polished, professional look without the fuss.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us