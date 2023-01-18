Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creative Short Fast Stomp - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Creative Short Fast Stomp - Horizontal

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Logo animation
Intro
Title sequence
Outro
20.8Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a punchy stomp opener built around kinetic typography, fast wipes, and bold transitions. This dynamic template showcases multiple media scenes, slick split-screens, and light-leak accents before landing on a clean logo end card. Customize titles, colors, and effects—including plus-shape accents and flashes—to match your brand. Ideal for promos, channel intros, social ads, and event teasers across all aspect ratios. Quick to edit and designed for impact, it delivers modern, energetic visuals that grab attention from the first frame.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us