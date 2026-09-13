Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creative Simple Album - Original - Poster image

Curl & Slide

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Photo print
Collage
Page turn
Minimal
9exports
rating
Present your photos as elegant, paper-style prints that slide in, curl, and stack into a beautiful collage—then finish on a clean logo end card. This minimal slideshow features soft pastel gradients, subtle light leaks, and smooth page‑turn reveals for a cozy, welcoming feel. Customize colors, frame styling, fonts, audio, and the final logo with ease. Perfect for memories, portfolios, brand highlights, or event recaps, it balances clarity and warmth so your visuals shine. Create a polished, photo‑led story that looks refined and professional in just a few clicks.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us