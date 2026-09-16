Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Curl & Slide - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Curl & Slide - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Photo print
Story video
Background media
Page turn
10exports
rating
Showcase your memories or brand visuals with a vertical slideshow that feels warm and refined. Photo prints curl, flip, and slide into place over a soft pastel gradient, enhanced by tasteful light leaks and gentle depth-of-field. The diagonal, asymmetric layout keeps energy flowing while a smooth end card presents your logo and tagline. Customize colors, frames, and fonts, add your soundtrack, and you’re ready for stories, reels, and short promos. Perfect for travel, family moments, events, and lifestyle content—this template puts your images first with clean, elegant motion and a modern, social-friendly look.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us