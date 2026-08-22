Cutline Stomp

Build a bold, fast-paced stomp opener with kinetic typography and rhythmic transitions. This template features centered headlines, vertical sliding panels, and letter-shaped image reveals for maximum impact. Customize titles, colors, and backgrounds, add your media, then finish with a clean logo and tagline outro. A controllable light‑leak overlay delivers a modern glow and strong contrast on a dark gradient canvas. Perfect for promos, YouTube intros, social ads, and event teasers, it blends clarity and attitude for instant brand recognition—no complex setup required.