Cutline Stomp - Post

Create an attention-grabbing vertical promo with bold, stomp-style motion. This template combines kinetic typography, sliding panels, scanning bars, and light-leak accents over full-screen visuals, then lands on a clean logo. Perfect for intros, promos, teasers, and social feed posts, it keeps messages short, sharp, and unforgettable. Customize images, colors, and headlines to match your brand and keep the dynamic energy that drives engagement.