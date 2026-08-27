Cutline Stomp - Square

Create a high-impact stomp intro that hits hard and ends on your brand. This template combines bold kinetic typography, fast image cuts, and rhythmic line wipes with stylish light leaks and a dark gradient look. Centered headlines keep messages clear while the finale spotlights your logo and tagline for strong recall. Customize text, add your own photos or clips, and fine‑tune colors to match any campaign. Perfect for promos, teasers, social posts, or channel branding when you need attention fast.