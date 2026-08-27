Cutline Stomp - Vertical

Create a high‑impact vertical opener with bold stomp typography, fast cut transitions, and a clean logo finish. This template blends kinetic text, slice and line wipes, sliding panels, and subtle light‑leak ambience for maximum punch. A center‑focused layout keeps messages crystal clear over full‑screen visuals. Perfect for promos, intros, teasers, and story videos, it’s easy to customize with your own media, fonts, and colors while preserving the signature stomp rhythm. Deliver attention‑grabbing titles and a memorable brand moment in seconds.