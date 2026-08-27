Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Cutline Stomp - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Cutline Stomp - Vertical

00:10 · 4K (2160x3840) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Title sequence
Intro
Bold
Promo
11exports
rating
Create a high‑impact vertical opener with bold stomp typography, fast cut transitions, and a clean logo finish. This template blends kinetic text, slice and line wipes, sliding panels, and subtle light‑leak ambience for maximum punch. A center‑focused layout keeps messages crystal clear over full‑screen visuals. Perfect for promos, intros, teasers, and story videos, it’s easy to customize with your own media, fonts, and colors while preserving the signature stomp rhythm. Deliver attention‑grabbing titles and a memorable brand moment in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us