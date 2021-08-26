Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic & Fast Stomp - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Dynamic & Fast Stomp - Horizontal

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Logo animation
Title sequence
Energetic
1.4Kexports
rating
Launch your message with a high-energy stomp intro. This template packs kinetic typography, rapid slide-ins, zoom bursts, light leaks, and bold transitions that drive attention. Showcase short headlines, reinforce visuals with sleek curved panels, and finish on a clean, impactful logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for promos, YouTube intros, ads, or quick announcements across any aspect ratio. Easily customize text, colors, and brand marks to fit your style and deliver a modern, punchy opener in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us