Dynamic Liquid Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a fluid 3D logo reveal. This elegant, minimal intro/outro forms your logo from liquid shapes in a glossy, underwater ambiance, then rotates and settles center stage alongside a customizable tagline. Enjoy smooth, seamless motion, refined depth, and a clean gradient palette that puts your mark first. Tailor fonts, colors, and logo appearance to match your identity for a premium finish across videos, promos, or social content. A polished way to open or close any project.