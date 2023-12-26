Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Liquid Reveal - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Liquid Reveal

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Liquid
1.4Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a fluid 3D logo reveal. This elegant, minimal intro/outro forms your logo from liquid shapes in a glossy, underwater ambiance, then rotates and settles center stage alongside a customizable tagline. Enjoy smooth, seamless motion, refined depth, and a clean gradient palette that puts your mark first. Tailor fonts, colors, and logo appearance to match your identity for a premium finish across videos, promos, or social content. A polished way to open or close any project.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us