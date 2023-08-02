Dynamic Shape Background

Bring your edits to life with a vibrant geometric animated background. Smooth drifting shapes, soft gradients, and a clean flat-design aesthetic create a modern, minimal look that suits intros, titles, promos, or stream scenes. Customize the color palette to match your brand or mood, and pair with any soundtrack for instant polish. The relaxed motion provides a calm, elegant backdrop that enhances your content without distraction—perfect for creators, brands, and editors seeking a stylish abstract canvas.