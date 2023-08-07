Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Shape Background - Vertical - Gold - Poster image

Dynamic Shape Background - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Rounded rectangle
Flat design
Floating motion
72exports
rating
Bring your edits to life with a vibrant geometric animated background. Smooth drifting shapes, soft gradients, and a clean flat-design aesthetic create a modern, minimal look that suits intros, titles, promos, or stream scenes. Customize the color palette to match your brand or mood, and pair with any soundtrack for instant polish. The relaxed motion provides a calm, elegant backdrop that enhances your content without distraction—perfect for creators, brands, and editors seeking a stylish abstract canvas.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us