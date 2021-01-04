Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Dynamic Urban Intro - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Urban Intro

00:26 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 13 images · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Glitch
Intro
Digital
Title sequence
1.7Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a high-energy glitch opener built for modern promos. This template features bold titles on dynamic bands, fast slide and slice transitions, and rhythmic, stomp-style motion. Showcase multiple photos or clips, add your headlines, and finish with a clean logo end card. Vibrant duotone color accents, scanline textures, and X-mark graphics deliver a crisp digital aesthetic. Perfect for channel openers, teasers, and highlight reels—customize fonts, colors, images, and timing to fit your story and style.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us