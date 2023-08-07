Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Wave Shape Background - Post - Ocean - Poster image

Dynamic Wave Shape Background - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Flat design
Geometric
Abstract waves
Floating motion
27exports
rating
Bring your visuals to life with an animated background of abstract gradient waves and organic shapes. This flat-design, geometric look features smooth, floating motion and a vibrant color palette that suits intros, transitions, presentations, and social content. Easily tailor the colors and adjust the motion feel to match any brand or mood. Designed for multiple aspect ratios, it looks great across widescreen, square, and vertical formats. Add elegant movement behind text, logos, footage, or UI to enhance depth without distraction and keep attention where it matters.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us