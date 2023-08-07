Dynamic Wave Shape Background - Vertical

Bring your visuals to life with an animated background of abstract gradient waves and organic shapes. This flat-design, geometric look features smooth, floating motion and a vibrant color palette that suits intros, transitions, presentations, and social content. Easily tailor the colors and adjust the motion feel to match any brand or mood. Designed for multiple aspect ratios, it looks great across widescreen, square, and vertical formats. Add elegant movement behind text, logos, footage, or UI to enhance depth without distraction and keep attention where it matters.