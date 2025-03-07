en
Elegance Slideshow - Post

Templates
/
Video Ads
30-60s
Post
Gradient
Outline
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Elegance Slideshow - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:33
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
28exports
33 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
12videos
1image
13texts
1font
1audio
Embark on a storytelling journey that's as smooth as it is striking. Our Elegance Slideshow video template offers a refined visual experience with seamless transitions and customizable frames. Highlight important memories or promotional content, concluding with a bold brand statement. Craft your story with impact; personalize the text, fonts, colors, and more for a video that's uniquely yours.
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Original
Original
Smooth Flow
Smooth Flow
