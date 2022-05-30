Elegant Stomp - Horizontal

Make an impact in seconds with a fast, modern stomp opener. This template features bold kinetic typography, sleek sliding panels, stylish light leaks and glitch accents, all culminating in a clean logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for promos, intros, slideshows and event teasers, it’s easy to customize with your own media, colors and fonts. The focused, minimal design keeps attention on your message while energetic pacing drives engagement across social, ads and presentations.