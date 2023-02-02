Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Energy 3D Reveal - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Energy 3D Reveal - Horizontal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
3D motion graphics
8.5Kexports
rating
Boost your branding with a high-impact neon energy logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics ident uses light trails, volumetric rays and glowing outlines to assemble your mark with cinematic punch. Perfect as an intro or outro for videos, streams, promos and tech content. Easily customize logo, tagline, colors and sizing to match your brand identity. Designed for clean, minimal emphasis on your logo while keeping the energy high and the message clear. Create an unforgettable first impression in seconds and keep viewers hooked from the start.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us