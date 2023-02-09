Energy 3D Reveal - Square

Boost your branding with a high-impact neon energy logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics ident uses light trails, volumetric rays and glowing outlines to assemble your mark with cinematic punch. Perfect as an intro or outro for videos, streams, promos and tech content. Easily customize logo, tagline, colors and sizing to match your brand identity. Designed for clean, minimal emphasis on your logo while keeping the energy high and the message clear. Create an unforgettable first impression in seconds and keep viewers hooked from the start.