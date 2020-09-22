Fashion Intro
00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 images · 11 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
948exports
Launch your content with a fast, modern opener built around stomp-style titles, bold color bands and smooth, light-leak transitions. This versatile promo showcases multiple images or clips with kinetic typography and clean geometric layouts, finishing on a strong logo and tagline. Perfect for ads, presentations and social campaigns, it’s easy to customize—swap media, edit text and tweak colors to match your brand. Deliver vibrant energy and on-trend style in seconds.