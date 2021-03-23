Fast Short Stomp

Launch your message with a fast, stomp-style opener built for impact. This template blends kinetic titles, vibrant gradients, and stylish light-leak transitions, intercut with your photos or video clips. Decorative dot grids and cross accents add rhythm, while a bold, glitch-tinged reveal lands on your logo and tagline. Easily customize colors, fonts, media, and text to match any brand. Ideal for promos, intros, ads, and quick social highlights when you need maximum attention in minimal time—no advanced editing skills required.