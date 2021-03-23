Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fast Short Stomp - Original - Poster image

Fast Short Stomp

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 17 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Promo
Title sequence
Logo animation
3Kexports
rating
Launch your message with a fast, stomp-style opener built for impact. This template blends kinetic titles, vibrant gradients, and stylish light-leak transitions, intercut with your photos or video clips. Decorative dot grids and cross accents add rhythm, while a bold, glitch-tinged reveal lands on your logo and tagline. Easily customize colors, fonts, media, and text to match any brand. Ideal for promos, intros, ads, and quick social highlights when you need maximum attention in minimal time—no advanced editing skills required.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us