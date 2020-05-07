Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Film Roll Logo - Original - Poster image

Film Roll Logo

00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 41 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Analog
Photography
Film strip
Fluid animation
4.1Kexports
rating
Bring your visuals to life with a stylish film-strip slideshow that blends analog charm with modern motion. Multiple image placeholders glide across layered reels, creating depth with smooth parallax and elegant transitions. The sequence builds to a clean end card where your logo and tagline take center stage. Ideal for photography showcases, brand promos, event teasers, and cinematic intros, this template pairs a nostalgic celluloid look with contemporary polish. Swap in your own images and brand elements, choose your soundtrack, and export a captivating piece that elevates any story.
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INTRO DESIGN 1
by alexpeach91
wow
this is an amazing platform to create professional clips
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us