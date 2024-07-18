en
Fluid Emergence Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Liquid
Gradient
Flare
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Education
Retail & E-commerce
Photography
More details
Fluid Emergence Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
14exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Make your brand's first impression unforgettable with the mesmerizing flow of Fluid Emergence Reveal. As your logo pours and settles majestically on-screen, it's the reveal that keeps eyes locked. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and company colors for that bespoke branding charm. A masterpiece ready to command attention on any platform.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Colorful Strokes Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Colorful Strokes Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By tinomotion
8s
9
3
11
This a stylish Colorful Strokes Reveal template with playful multicolored lines revealing your logo. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder & 1 text placeholder. You have several Effects controls to customize the animation at your taste. A 8 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
Ink Logo Reveal Original theme video
Ink Logo Reveal
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
2
3
5
Lovely colorful logo intro!
Sleek Clean Reveal Original theme video
Sleek Clean Reveal
Edit
By EnjoystX
9s
2
3
11
Present your brand with elegance and impact using our Sleek Clean Reveal template. Watch as dynamic lines draw the eye to your logo, graced with a lustrous gloss effect for a lasting impression. Easily tailor the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to fit your company's image, and captivate audiences across full-screen displays with this versatile template.
Corporate Dimension Original theme video
Corporate Dimension
Edit
By MotionBank21
6s
26
9
13
Embark on an interstellar journey with the Corporate Dimension template, where your logo orbits into prominence against a constellation of corporate charm. This template offers not just a reveal, but a narrative of your brand's ambition and professionalism. Customize with your logo, tagline, and visual assets to project your image across the universe of your industry.
Luminous Rayburst Original theme video
Luminous Rayburst
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
8
3
14
Illuminate your brand identity with the captivating Luminous Rayburst. Watch as vibrant rays of light burst forth, enveloping your logo in a stunning display of brilliance. With a clean and sleek design, this template accentuates the elegance and professionalism of your brand. As the light rays dance and shimmer, they create a mesmerizing effect that leaves a lasting impression on your audience. Unleash the power of radiant light and showcase your logo in a truly captivating way.
Elegant Orb Original theme video
Elegant Orb
Edit
By d3luxxxe
8s
28
4
15
Elegant Orb Logo Reveal is a clean, modern and minimalist animation featuring animated radial lines with a smooth rotating motion that combine together to create a silky look and elegantly reveal your logo. An optional background media is supported.
Elegant Logo Original theme video
Elegant Logo
Edit
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
Colorful Splatter Logo Reveal Original theme video
Colorful Splatter Logo Reveal
Edit
By oasisfx
12s
5
3
7
Colorful Splatter Logo Reveal is a beautiful template that will perfectly fit your logo reveal.
