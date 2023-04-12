Glitch Rays Vortex - Vertical

Bring your logo to life with a high-energy neon glitch reveal. This design blends vibrant light rays, RGB split, lens flare and rapid zoom bursts to deliver a bold, modern ident. Perfect for intros and outros, it keeps attention on your brand with a clean centered finish and optional tagline. Easily customize colors, logo and type to match your identity, then render a polished, studio-quality animation that fits any platform and aspect ratio.