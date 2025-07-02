Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Glow Boundaries Intro - Square

0-6s
Square
Gloss
Gradient
Flare
Outline
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Minimalist
More details
Glow Boundaries Intro - Square - Original - Poster image
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
60fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Glow Boundaries Intro delivers a stunning 3D logo reveal with dynamic glowing lines surging inward, casting mesmerizing reflections. As the perspective shifts, radiant neon trails amplify the cinematic impact with a sleek, high-energy glow. Customize this thrilling template with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a bold, unforgettable impression. Perfect for luxury branding, film intros, or event promos across any platform.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Dynamic Brand Unveil - Square Original theme video
Dynamic Brand Unveil - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
5s
2
3
10
Take your brand to the cinematic level with our Dynamic Brand Unveil template. Designed for impactful storytelling, this motion graphic masterpiece lets your 3D logo take center stage, illuminated by a ballet of light and shadow. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to craft a memorable experience. Perfect for high-definition displays, captivate your audience and make your brand unforgettable.
Contour Rise - Square Logo Text- New Music theme video
Contour Rise - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
9
3
12
Your brand's first impression just got a high-definition upgrade with our Contour Rise. Witness as a 3D spectacle unfolds, drawing boundary lines into existence and meticulously crafting your logo and tagline from a cascade of particles. Customizable features like fonts and colors put you in the director's chair for this phenomena. It's a premium reveal for your premium brand. Ready to rule any screen.
Rotating Shards Reveal - Square Original theme video
Rotating Shards Reveal - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
6
Captivate your audience with our Rotating Shards Reveal template, where fragments of your logo come alive! Watch as they spin into the frame, slowly forming a complete brand revelation. This is perfect for high-definition screens and allows for total customization of your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, ensuring your message is not just seen, but remembered.
Radiant Collision - Square Original theme video
Radiant Collision - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
5s
5
3
11
Step into the limelight with Radiant Collision, where sleek neon streaks dash and collide to reveal your brand. Foster an electrifying first impression on YouTube or social media with a logo intro that combines movement and light in a radiant burst of energy. Tailor fonts and colors to fit your identity, and let shimmering particles announce your presence in full force.
3D Contour Spectacle - Square Sky theme video
3D Contour Spectacle - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
11
Present your brand in a captivating light with our high-definition 3D Contour Spectacle template, drawing viewers in with a spectacular reveal of lines that morph into your logo. The surge of particles tailors a unique representation of your presence, customizable with your colors and tagline. This ready-to-publish video sets a professional tone for your introductions or standalones on any platform.
Modern Glow Intro - Square Original theme video
Modern Glow Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
Radiant Neon Reveal - Square Original theme video
Radiant Neon Reveal - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
8
3
13
Step into the future of branding with our Radiant Neon Reveal template that makes your logo take center stage with a radiant neon glow. Watch as your emblem rotates and shrinks to fit perfectly in viewers' minds, highlighted by a pulsing tagline and cinematic smoke effects for a fully immersive video experience. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand's identity and publish a video that's as forward-thinking as your business.
Retro Color Split - Square Original theme video
Retro Color Split - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
10
Step into the limelight with our Retro Color Split template that captures the essence of your brand's style. Our dynamic template pieces together colored edges of your logo, culminating in a radiant burst of light that brings your emblem to life. Perfect for intros or showcasing your brand, the sleek gloss finish adds a touch of sophistication. Customize fonts and colors to tailor a video that's truly yours and ready to publish.
