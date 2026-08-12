Make a powerful first impression with a sleek 3D logo reveal. This template assembles glossy, glass-like panels over a soft gradient backdrop, accented by cinematic lens flares and smooth motion. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts and colors, and fine‑tune shadows, reflections and flare intensity to match your brand. Ideal for channel intros, outros or brand idents, it delivers a refined, modern look without sacrificing speed or clarity. Perfect for tech, corporate or creative brands seeking a polished identity bumper.