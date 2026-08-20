Gridlight - Square

Showcase your brand with a polished 3D logo reveal. This square ident assembles your mark from glossy, extruded segments under a soft gradient glow. Lens flares, light rays, and elegant reflection sweeps add a premium, corporate‑ready finish. A centered layout keeps focus on your logo, with space for an optional tagline. Customize colors, flare intensity, and typography to match any style. Perfect as a short intro or outro across social feeds and professional videos.