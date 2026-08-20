Gridlight - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D logo reveal built from glossy, glass-like tiles and refined lens flare accents. This clean, minimal ident centers your mark and adds depth with soft light rays and subtle particles. Ideal as an intro or outro, it’s easy to customize—swap in your logo, update the tagline, tweak colors, and pick a font to match your identity. Designed for swift, elegant impact, this template delivers a premium feel across social, promos, and branded content while keeping the focus exactly where it belongs: your logo.